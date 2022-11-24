6,000 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 3,251,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

