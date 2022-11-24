7Pixels (7PXS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51.63 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and approximately $44,569.10 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00019315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.18248798 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,372.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

