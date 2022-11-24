8,568 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,000. AutoZone makes up about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,516.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,420. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,323.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,190.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

