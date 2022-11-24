90,000 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,017,000. LHC Group comprises approximately 1.0% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

LHCG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $167.98. 163,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,218. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

