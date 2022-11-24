908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Director Mark Spoto Acquires 2,585 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) Director Mark Spoto purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $24,945.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,081.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

908 Devices Stock Up 5.4 %

908 Devices stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 165,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,532. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 908 Devices

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.