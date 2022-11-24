Achain Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $580,837.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004743 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

