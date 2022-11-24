Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,575 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $106,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,536. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

