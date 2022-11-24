Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Down 2.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

