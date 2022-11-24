Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $15.25 Million

Aion (AION) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Aion has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $15.25 million and $356,860.98 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00228416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059602 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

