Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ALB traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.90. 994,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,800. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.57.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

