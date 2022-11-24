Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,264,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,933. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

