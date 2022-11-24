Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Holdings Boosted by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for approximately 4.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 771.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,118 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 120.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 1,237,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

