Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

