Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

