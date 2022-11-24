Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,865.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 181,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 171,895 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $98.82. 17,568,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,425,172. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

