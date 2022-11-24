Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.33.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 321,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

