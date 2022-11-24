American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

