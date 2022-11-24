American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Shares Up 21.1%

Shares of American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) shot up 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

American Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

