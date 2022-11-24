American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $153.93 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.