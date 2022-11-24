American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

