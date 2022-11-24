Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,667. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.