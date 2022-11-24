Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT at $2,116.43

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,116.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADYEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADYEY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.