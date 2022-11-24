Analysts Set South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of South Pacific Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in South Pacific Resources by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Pacific Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter.

South Pacific Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPB opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. South Pacific Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About South Pacific Resources

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

