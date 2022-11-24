Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI):

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00.

11/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $64.00.

10/12/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Johnson Controls International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00.

JCI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,522,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

