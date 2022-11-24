Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

