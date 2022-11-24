Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.13 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,163.52 or 0.07051257 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $938.73 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

