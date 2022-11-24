Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Chris Kondo Sells 20,200 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

