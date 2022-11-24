Aragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.83 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00011196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $80.13 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.20 or 0.08567188 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00482820 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.12 or 0.29622965 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
