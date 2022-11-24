Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $515.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 820 ($9.70), with a volume of 3166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832.50 ($9.84).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 864.08. The company has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.50.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
