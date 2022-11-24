Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $515.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 820 ($9.70), with a volume of 3166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832.50 ($9.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 864.08. The company has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($242,402.74). In other news, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($242,402.74). Also, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.58) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($93,374.60).

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.