Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.58 million and $2.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00076285 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00060490 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009735 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022917 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005329 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.