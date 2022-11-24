Argus Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $150.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $126.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

