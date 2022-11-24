Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 231.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,503 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

