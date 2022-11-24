Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,955. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $198.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

