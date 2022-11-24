Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 100,160 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $52,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

OTIS stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.