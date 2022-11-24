Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 470,568 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,157,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $17,467,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $12,974,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 646,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

