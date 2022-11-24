Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Northern Trust worth $65,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $93.83 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.