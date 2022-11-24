Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,819 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of Alkermes worth $59,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 1,265.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 1,089,504 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

