Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $76.45 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,841,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 664,908 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 5.37% of Veracyte worth $76,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after buying an additional 100,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 166,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period.

Veracyte stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $207,014 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

