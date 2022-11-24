Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 142,285 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of ServiceNow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW opened at $409.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

