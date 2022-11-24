Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 172,201 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,201 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 8.35% of Model N worth $79,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

