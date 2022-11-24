Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 44,429 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,822,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,429 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $60,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.