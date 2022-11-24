Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 625,674 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,674 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $69,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.