Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shell were worth $46,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,430,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

