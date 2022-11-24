Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($7.85) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.49). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at ($10.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.95) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Arvinas by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.