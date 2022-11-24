AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) to Issue GBX 1.30 Dividend

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ASTO traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.70). 5,873,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,465. The firm has a market cap of £82.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 462.63. AssetCo has a 12 month low of GBX 56.44 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other AssetCo news, insider Mark Butcher bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($31,394.11). In other AssetCo news, insider Gary Marshall bought 414,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £248,755.20 ($294,141.18). Also, insider Mark Butcher bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($31,394.11).

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

