AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £118 ($139.53) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. set a £120 ($141.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($147.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($115.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £111.65 ($132.02).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £109.58 ($129.57) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($136.46). The firm has a market cap of £169.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10,168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.92.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

