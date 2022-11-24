AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

