AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
