Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
