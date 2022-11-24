Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asure Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asure Software by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

