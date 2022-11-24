Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NYSE ATO opened at $118.58 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

