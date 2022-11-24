Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 1,508 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,065,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

